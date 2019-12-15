The Black Caps were attempting a world record run chase but a record defeat could instead be on the cards.

Set 468 for victory by Australia, the Black Caps reached lunch on day four of the day-night test at 31-2, having lost Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson in the span of just 12 overs.

On a Perth pitch laden with cracks and providing plenty of pace and bounce, and going up against three of the world's best bowlers, neither tallying 468 nor batting for over five sessions was remotely likely.

But, to rebuild confidence for the remaining two tests, if nothing else, the Black Caps batsmen needed to show some application, and get some runs under the belt.

Needing to reach at least 170 to avoid their biggest run-margin of defeat against Australia, the Black Caps again made a dire start.

For Raval, the truth of his situation was summed up by a brutal sledge from Mitchell Starc. "Wouldn't wanna ruin it — the last chance of your career," Starc taunted him, balls before dismissing him for just one from 21 balls.

"Christmas is better in Melbourne if you don't have to play."

As harsh a comment as it may have been, at this rate playing Raval in the Boxing Day test would be even crueler. The opener hasn't passed 33 since February, and looked completely out of his element once more as a Starc delivery spooned off the shoulder of the bat to Nathan Lyon at point.

Lyon then got in on the action with his first ball of the innings, finding turn and bounce which caught Williamson off guard. The Kiwi skipper could only glove the ball onto his thigh pad, and it popped up to Matthew Wade at short leg for a simple catch.

Bounce was a problem for Australia earlier as well, in their second turn at bat, as they could only muster 217-9 before declaring. Tim Southee (5-69) and Neil Wagner (3-59) did the damage with an array of short balls, taking a rash of wickets as the hosts tumbled from 131-1.

Wagner ended up with the biggest workload in his test career, completing 60 overs for the match before he finally could walk off the park with seven wickets for the test, while Southee completed his ninth five-wicket bag as he ended with his second-best test match figures, with 9-162.

No Australian batsman looked quite at ease as the pitch deteriorated and starting offering uneven bounce. Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne both departed to short balls after reaching half-centuries, Steve Smith made just 16 before being dismissed in similar fashion, and Wade even resorted to refusing to play Wagner's legside attack, and letting the ball repeatedly smack him on the body.

He was left smacking his helmet however after falling into the same legside trap from the slower offerings of Colin de Grandhomme, but with a massive lead having already been forged from the first innings, it was of little consequence.

Perhaps the only impact the rash of wickets had for the Black Caps was to raise the bowling group's confidence ahead of the next two tests, though it may have also been an unwanted sign of just how dangerous Starc and Pat Cummins could be on a day-four wicket.

Tom Latham and Ross Taylor saw the Black Caps through to lunch after their two early wickets, but it was hard, unconvincing work, and the prospects of even managing to force a final day looked bleak as they trundled off.