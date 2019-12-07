Hannah Wells' win at Ironman 70.3 Taupō caps off a stellar year for the Tauranga -based triathlete. Photo / Korupt Vision 071219splHannahWells.JPG

Bay of Plenty athletes take out the men and women's pro races at Ironman 70.3 Taupo and share insights into their battle for supremacy.

Rising Tauranga-based triathlon star Hannah Wells has won the women's pro race at Ironman 70.3 Taupō.

Today's win in a time of 4h 21m 45 seconds comes just two weeks after the 29-year-old took first place at the Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney.

Felicity Sheedy-Ryan from Western Australia was second in 4h 24h 51s, and Victorian Grace Thek came in third in a time of 4h 26m 41s.

Wells was fifth out of the swim, but caught the leaders on the bike leg to Reporoa and put in a surge to try to distance herself and the rest of the field.

Kiwi Rebecca Clarke matched Wells' push on the bike back to Taupō, while Sheedy-Ryan and Thek never let up the challenge on the run, and Clarke finished fourth.

Wells conceded it was a "tough day", just two weeks after she won the Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney.

"I had to work really hard to hit the numbers I wanted and I was literally counting down the kilometres to the end.

"The day started badly with calf cramps on the swim, but the bike course was calm heading out to Reporoa and I felt good. I wanted to get a good lead on the bike because I know that Felicity is a handy runner.

"The headwind back to Taupō on the bike was tough and on the run, I simply chose to suffer a bit more and do what I had to do. I didn't feel confident about the win until the last lap – but you can never relax.

"The course is beautiful and the extra loop out to Reporoa is a really cool addition."

"I'm over the moon to get the win and I'm happy to finish the year on a high. There was so much support out there – I even got a bit teary at one point from the cheering. It was great."

Sheedy-Ryan said she was stoked with second place after struggling to train properly after a "really long season".

"I'm really excited to come back and race in Taupō again next year – it's a really good course and now I know what to expect."

Meanwhile, local hero, Kyle Smith took out the men's Ironman title on debut.

The old guard was put on notice with 22-year-old Smith taking out the men's pro race in a time of 3h 49m 23s.

He was closely followed by Max Neumann, 24, from Australia 20 seconds later, while Whakatane's Hayden Wilde, 22, rounded out the 'millennials' podium in a time of 3h 52m 39s.

An emotional Smith credited his win to hometown support – and the inspiration of Wilde – for the win at his debut 70.3 distance.

"I was really suffering for the last three kilometres and I was seeing stars. I don't think I would have made it home without the crowd support – everyone shouting my name got me there.

Smith says he's looking forward to tackling the course again at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupō in 2020.



Ironman 70.3 Taupō results:

Pro women:

1. Hannah Wells NZL – 4h 21m 45s, 2. Felicity Sheedy-Ryan AUS – 4h 24m 51s, 3. Grace Thek AUS – 4h 26m 41s, 4. Rebecca Clarke NZL – 4h 33m 41s, 5. Holly Khan – 4h 34m 25s.

Pro men: 1. Kyle Smith NZL – 3h 49m 23s, 2. Max Neumann AUS – 3h 49m 43s, 3. Haydn Wilde NZL – 3h 52m 39s, 4. Jack Moody NZL – 3h 56m 56s, 5. Jakub Langhammer CZE – 3h 59m 17s.