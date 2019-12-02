ANY GIVEN MONDAY

Every test innings has a story to tell, some shorter than others, but Jeet Raval's next one has more meaning than most.

To tell you that he's struggling and needs runs would provide as much insight as an aviation observer telling you a pilot needs to lands his or her plane safely for it to be considered a successful flight.

It's a given.

If you could list the places you don't want to go and play when you're out of form, then Australia would be at the top. The crowds will be into you, the slips will be into you and you need all your wits about you as it is when you've got Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins armed with a new ball and a rock-hard wicket.

There is some sympathy for Raval's plight. As a red-ball specialist, he gets few opportunities and came into this series with very little time at the crease. Sympathy doesn't earn you runs though. That is Raval's lot and he has to deal with it.

New Zealand has, thus far this short summer, a walking wicket at the top of the order. What it doesn't have is a lot of options. Raval has been named for both this England series and the Australian tour to follow, so the expectation is he will be taking guard in Perth in 10 days.

That is obviously the preferred option, which is why the selectors and management team will be anxious for Raval to cash in later today and tomorrow.

If they deem him to be too big a liability then they either need to replace an injured player with an opening batsman, or they jury rig an opener out of the current squad.

The latter is a sketchy option at best. The man best qualified to open in the current squad is also the wicketkeeper. It would be an awfully tough call on BJ Watling to ask him to do both, though you know he would if it was the best thing for the team.

Jeet Raval needs runs against England. Photo / Photosport

Henry Nicholls could be another option but he has earned the right for an extended spell at No 5 after a stellar couple of years and moving him or Watling just means shuffling a stable middle order around.

The most radical option would be to use legspinner Todd Astle. He played a lot of his early first-class cricket for Canterbury as an opener and at 33 is unlikely to be fazed by the chat he will receive. Then again, if he was an excellent opener, he'd still be doing it for the Cantabs and would have a healthier first-class average than 25.

In short, the makeshift option is a poor one.

If someone outside the squad was brought in as an injury replacement with the idea of opening, it would have to be somebody who has been there, done that and has played plenty of cricket this summer.

Your choices are effectively Hamish Rutherford and Martin Guptill.

Rutherford's technique was found wanting over his 16 tests, but probably none more so than Raval's is now. His free-scoring style is probably suited to Australian pitches, although it is easy to see him being overmatched by their pace attack.

Guptill is a better player than both Rutherford and Raval but for one reason or several his test batting has never matched his talent.

One reason is clearly technical – he goes at the ball with hard hands so his nicks always carry at a lovely catching height to the cordon – but he is also, to these eyes, a victim of talent-surplus bias (I made that term up).

Guptill's failures are judged more harshly than others because we can see just how much talent he has and it feels like he's wasting it. Players with less obvious talent, like Raval, are instead credited with getting the most out of themselves, even if the end result is similar.

Martin Guptill could be an option to replace the struggling Jeet Raval. Photo / Photo / Photosport

It must be noted that Raval's overall record is not awful. An average of 33 is decent by New Zealand historical standards.

But the raw numbers hide a startling fact: in his past 20 innings, Raval has been dismissed for a single-figure score 11 times. That means Kane Williamson is acting as a quasi-opener more than half the time, a questionable use of your most valuable resource.

Of those nine times Raval has given himself a chance, he has passed 50 just twice, so he's not even making the most of his limited opportunities. He has also been fortunate to play just five of his 22 tests away from home – and three of them were neutral venue tests – in conditions he is familiar with.

Others have been dropped following far shorter strings of futility in far tougher circumstances – Guptill and Rutherford are two of them.

The selectors would be understandably reluctant to turn back the clock and call upon players who have been tried without unqualified success in the past.

They need the incumbent to deliver in the last half of this test against England and spare their blushes.

It would ease a lot of anxiety if Raval could get his career flying again. He doesn't even need to worry about landing it safely.