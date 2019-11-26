Kiwi skiing sensation Alice Robinson is poised to return to the FIS World Cup giant slalom circuit three weeks earlier than expected this weekend in Vermont.

The 17 year old who last month became just the second Kiwi after Claudia Riegler two decades ago to win a World Cup race, has recovered faster than expected from bone bruising on the knee following her stunning victory over Olympic giant slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin in Austria.

Doctors advised Robinson to rest for six weeks after an MRI scan in Queenstown revealed the knee problem and she pulled out of this weekend's second round of the World Cup at Killington. She was expected to return for the third race of the season on December 17 in Courchevel in France.

However, Robinson travelled to Copper Mountain in Colorado where her Kiwi coach Chris Knight has been working with members of the US ski team and a second MRI scan revealed the bone bruising has decreased significantly.

"Because of its location, there is no cause for concern with damaging the cartilage," Knight said.

She is optimistic she can be on the start line on Sunday morning.

"I've had two good days training and we'll see how it goes the next couple of days.

"The first day, I was a little bit hesitant, but got kind of used to it pretty soon, and [yesterday] I was getting back to normal." Robinson said as she was preparing to leave Colorado for Vermont.

"It will be good to go over there, and if it goes well, then I probably will race.

"I am just trying to keep chilled and will try to trust my skiing.

"Normally I would have just over two weeks on the snow before the race, and now I will have six days on snow, which isn't ideal. But if you can get six quality days, it should be fine," she said.

Robinson gained worldwide recognition in March when she produced an incredible performance to win silver behind overall World Cup champion Shiffrin in the giant slalom at the World Cup finals in Andorra.

It followed her 17th place at the senior world championships in Sweden, where she clocked the fastest time in the second run, and her gold medal winning performance at the junior world championships in Italy.