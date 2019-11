British driver Lewis Hamilton has claimed his sixth Formula One title after a second placing at the USA Grand Prix in Texas this morning.

It is the Mercedes' driver's third title in a row and he won the crown with two races remaining in the season. Teammate Valtteri Bottas won the race, his fourth of the season, for a Mercedes one-two.

Hamilton's sixth titles places him second on the all-time list, one behind Michael Schumacher.

More to come....