Key moments from the first half of the World Cup bronze medal match between the All Blacks and Wales in Tokyo.

5th minute

Brodie Retallick finds himself in space after quick ball at the ruck and his offload in the tackle finds Joe Moody who runs 20m and crashes over the line for the opening score. Richie Mo'unga converts.

All Blacks 7, Wales 0

Brodie Retallick making a break to set up Joe Moody's try. Photo / Mark Mitchell

13th minute

Aaron Smith breaks down the blindside from the scrum and makes 30m before putting through a grubber for Rieko Ioane. However, Hallan Amos cleans up for Wales and Tomos Williams clears the ball to his own 25. The All Blacks win their own lineout to set up Beauden Barrett who beats three men and runs 20m to score under the posts. Mo'unga converts.

All Blacks 14, Wales 0

19th minute

Wales secure possession in the lineout once again and their attack evolves into a trench battle five out from the line. The All Blacks' defence is strong and Wales struggle to make ground before Rhys Patchell throws a beautiful, pinpoint cut-out pass to Amos who goes over the line for Wales' first score of the match. Patchell converts.

All Blacks 14, Wales 7

25th minute

Dane Coles leaves the pitch in clear discomfort. He is replaced by Liam Coltman.

27th minute

Wales win their lineout and quickly move to within five of the All Blacks' try line. The men in red then win another penalty and they'll opt for a shot at goal this time. Patchell slots an easy three-pointer.

All Blacks 14, Wales 10

All Blacks left wing Rieko Ioane is caught by Welsh wing Owen Lane. Photo / Mark Mitchell

33rd minute

Liam Coltman makes 20m in a lovely break down the sideline from a switch play in the lineout. His pass then finds the ground and Wales recover the ball. Ryan Crotty regains possession with a lovely counter-ruck before Sonny Bill Williams sets up Ben Smith to break the line and muscle his way past two men to score a fitting try in his final test. Mo'unga converts.

All Blacks 21, Wales 10

40th minute

Mo'unga finds touch on the Welsh 22 with seconds left on the clock. It's another switch play from the lineout as Aaron Smith feeds Ben Smith on the touchline who runs 20m and fends Williams in the face to go over the line in the corner. Mo'unga takes care of the formalities.

All Blacks 28, Wales 10

42nd minute

Mo'unga begins a kicking exchange which ends with him finding touch on Wales' 15. Read wins the ball against the throw for the All Blacks and eventually, the turnover sets up Crotty to score after a beautiful offload from Williams in traffic. Mo'unga converts the try.

All Blacks 35, Wales 10