The axing of Shaun Johnson is the kind of seismic shock that probably only happens once in a league generation.

Kiwis' coach Michael Maguire confirmed the move on Tuesday, with Johnson making way for Kieran Foran for Saturday's test against Great Britain at Eden Park.

Even a few months ago it's something no one could have imagined, as the 29-year-old has been a constant for his country.

Since he made his international debut in April 2012, ironically the last time the Kiwis played at Eden Park, New Zealand has played 36 test matches.

Of those, Johnson has featured in 31.

