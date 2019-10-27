Eight talking points from England's demolition of the All Blacks.

The more things change...

Rugby in 2019 has changed almost beyond recognition from the sport New Zealand loved in the amateur era.

But one thing hasn't.

If a forward pack is outplayed it's almost impossible to win, no matter how quick and good your backline is. Aaron Smith looked shell-shocked after England's 19-7 hammering of the All Blacks in the Yokohama semifinal.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But he had the composure to choose his words carefully when he ventured the opinion that there "wasn't much front-foot ball" for him and the All Blacks backs

That wasn't a light at the end of the tunnel, it was a train

Related articles:

The biggest defeat, but not the most painful

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It hurts, but it's true

Where does this leave Steve Hansen?

Talking of taking over

Imagine if she had bad breath too

Surprisingly, the sun will rise again