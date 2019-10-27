Eight talking points from England's demolition of the All Blacks.

The more things change...

Rugby in 2019 has changed almost beyond recognition from the sport New Zealand loved in the amateur era.

But one thing hasn't.

If a forward pack is outplayed it's almost impossible to win, no matter how quick and good your backline is. Aaron Smith looked shell-shocked after England's 19-7 hammering of the All Blacks in the Yokohama semifinal.

But he had the composure to choose his words carefully when he ventured the opinion that there "wasn't much front-foot ball" for him and the All Blacks backs to work with.

The best All Blacks teams, from the Colin Meads era in the 1960s, to the 2015 World Cup victors, smashed opposing teams up front, setting the platform for the backs to run freely.

In Yokohama all the smashing was done by England.

That wasn't a light at the end of the tunnel, it was a train

England's Elliot Daly, left, tackles New Zealand's Jack Goodhue during the Rugby World Cup semifinal at International Yokohama Stadium between New Zealand and England. Photo / AP

To quote Sean Fitzpatrick, full credit to the All Blacks for not looking for any excuses for the loss to England. But if they had actually gone looking for an alibi they couldn't have found one.

If ever there was a game that looked made for New Zealand, it was the semifinal. On Friday it was hosing down, but game day on Saturday dawned bright and sunny. So a dry ball, and a firm ground. All the better for the All Blacks to attack like they did against Ireland.

Add in Nigel Owens, a referee who actually likes to see some rugby played, and the promise shown in the 46-14 demolition of the Irish seemed about to be realised. Oops.

The biggest defeat, but not the most painful

This was the first time the All Blacks have been totally belted at a World Cup. The Dublin semi in 1991, lost 16-6, was a dark afternoon, but the All Blacks were competitive.

It took extra time for South Africa to win the 1995 final, 15-12. The All Blacks led at halftime, 17-10 in the 1999 semi at Twickenham until French unleashed, and won 43-31.

Ardie Savea walks off the field after the Rugby World Cup semifinal: Photo / AP

But having been at the ground in Dublin, Johannesburg, London, and now Yokohama, trust me, the defeat that stung the most for a New Zealander was in Cardiff in 2007, because the 20-18 quarter-final loss to France felt like robbery, thanks to a sub-par effort by referee Wayne Barnes.

But if ever there was a "we need to take it on the chin" beating, it was the Yokohama semi.

It hurts, but it's true

The scoreboard was a little flattering to the All Blacks.

Sam Underhill's try being disallowed seemed very clear at the time, but another TMO might have allowed it, while ruling out Ben Youngs' touchdown was another knife-edge call.

My maths has been lousy since high school, but I'm pretty sure that means there was the potential for an horrendous 33-7 scoreline.

Where does this leave Steve Hansen?

Still a great coach, whose record from 2012 in charge of the All Blacks doesn't tip into the dumpster because of one night in Japan, there was an England team playing with perfectly controlled fury from the opening whistle to the end.

I hope whoever takes over continues the Hansen approach of making players feel comfortable enough to express themselves in team meetings, and on the field.

Talking of taking over

There would seem to be only two real candidates for the coaching job, Ian Foster and Scott Robertson.

Scott Robertson: Photo / Photo archive

If the All Blacks had won the Cup all bets would have been on Foster. Now an astute bookie would probably lean to Robertson.

They're both good men, honest, decent, and approachable. But the white tide in Yokohama may sweep Robertson into the job.

Imagine if she had bad breath too

Playing for third at the World Cup is almost the ultimate sporting expression of the phrase "like kissing your sister" as used by Steve Hansen in 2017 to describe the feeling left by the draw with the Lions at Eden Park.

The game for third and fourth place on Friday in Tokyo serves no purpose beyond pumping more cash into World Rugby's coffers.

The 2019 All Blacks have done the right thing and dutifully noted they want to put on a decent display at the end of the week.

But back in 1999 All Black captain Taine Randell said out loud what every player who has found himself playing for bronze has really felt when he said: "None of us really want to play this game." (The All Blacks lost that match, to South Africa in Cardiff, 22-18).

Surprisingly, the sun will rise again

Like most New Zealanders who love rugby, I'm still slightly stunned by the manner and scope of the English victory.

At such times it might help to draw on the wisdom of Sir Peter Leitch, the Mad Butcher, who, if anyone describes a sporting loss to him as a tragedy, responded by saying: "Did anyone die? Was a kid hurt? No? Then it's not a f****** tragedy."