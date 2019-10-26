The All Blacks have been held scoreless in the first half of a test for the first time in seven years and, according to the history books at least, the chances of them turning things around in the second 40 aren't too flash.

A dominant English first-half performance has seen Eddie Jones' troops lead 10-0 at the break of the first World Cup semifinal in Yokohama - the first time since 2012 that the All Blacks have been unable to get off the mark before the turn.

Manu Tuilagi's second-minute try, converted by Owen Farrell, and a George Ford penalty on the hooter were the only points in the first half - after Sam Underhill's try was ruled to have stemmed from obstructive running.

Ironically the last time the All Blacks couldn't get on the scoreboard in the first half, was against the same side - in 2012 at Twickenham when England won 38-21 (after leading 12-0 at half-time).

Advertisement

The All Blacks have been beaten the last seven times they headed into the tunnel with no points - a drought heading back to 1968.

The English dominance was reflected in the first-half statistics from the International Stadium, with the Northern Hemisphere side leading possession (with 62 per cent) and territory (with 60 per cent).

However, if you need a good omen, this is the first World Cup game that the All Blacks have trailed at halftime since the last semifinal they played in - in 2015 against South Africa. The All Blacks, as you may recall, came back to win that game.

The All Blacks also trailed 15-0 against England in November - and fought back to win 16-15.