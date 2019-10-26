All Blacks legend Daniel Carter has given fans a rare insight into his mindset and set of notes as he prepared for the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final and finals.

Taking to social media, the former number 10 shared a set of notes he wrote down on paper in the build up to the All Blacks' clash with South Africa and Australia.

In it, he details his mindset, goals and elements of focus he took into both games.

His notes before the semi-final against South Africa said:

- Feeling pretty nervous, this is what I was born to do!

- Disciplined thinking

- Process, process, process, nail each task

- Smile

Carter went to on to score 12 of the All Blacks' 20 points as they went on to win 20-18.

Ahead of the final against Australia, Carter told himself to stay in the moment and enjoy the big stage.

- Stay in the moment, huge now focus

- Process

- Keep looking

- Talk, talk, talk

- Have fun

The All Blacks went on to win 34-17, where Carter kicked six out of seven from the boot and slotted a drop goal.

Carter went on to wish his All Blacks brothers the best ahead of their clash with England tonight.

A number of sporting greats responded to Carter's post, with Kiwi US Open golf champion Michael Campbell giving the former All Black some kind words.

"Love it mate. Simple but powerful."

Former Wallaby and current FoxSports rugby commentator Drew Mitchell joked in a reply to Carter's post: "Was it that simple bro?! Now you playing up!!"