As the penultimate weekend of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan approaches, it's time to get down to business.

England, New Zealand, Wales and South Africa are the four semi-finalists and, with not much between them, both matches are set to go down to the wire.

We have given our Telegraph Sport rugby columnists the tough task of making their predictions for this weekend's matches. While the majority has ruled in favour of an unlikely England victory over the All Blacks, the jury is out on whether Wales can deliver the perfect farewell to Warren Gatland against South Africa on Sunday.

Mick Cleary's predictions

England v New Zealand

England will have to play at their absolute best to beat the All Blacks, who showed real crispness and assurance in humiliating Ireland. England, though, have the grit and spirit to withstand New Zealand's attack.

Prediction: England

Wales v South Africa

Wales have got their absolute worst-possible performance out of their system and are well aware that they will have to raise their game by several notches. They do have a good track record against the Boks and have the Gods on their side as well.

Prediction: Wales

Sir Ian McGeechan's predictions

England v New Zealand

I just think if there was one team New Zealand did not want to meet at this stage it would be England. They have the power to match the All Blacks and a variety of ways to attack them. Both exceptional teams but I'm backing England.

Prediction: England

Wales v South Africa

Might be a slight case of heart over head but Warren Gatland's men are scrappers. Totally outplayed by France last week but still snuck through. Don't think they will play as badly again. Certainly can't afford to against a powerful Springboks team with pace to burn out wide.

Prediction: Wales

England's Henry Slade makes a break against Australia. Photo / Photosport

Will Greenwood's predictions

England v New Zealand

England by four. Is that riddled with doubt? Are bookmakers wrong? Both answers to that are a resounding 'yes'. But now is not the time to predict anything or believe anything other than victory.

Prediction: England

Wales v South Africa

Wales by four. See above! Northern Hemisphere in this together!

Prediction: Wales

Gavin Mairs' predictions

England v New Zealand

A contest worthy of the final, and one that England have been planning for over two years, and arguably the defining moment of the Eddie Jones era. He has had to make up much ground over the last four years, and this could just be the moment they fulfil their potential.

Winner: England - just

Wales v South Africa

Wales were alarmingly below par in their victory over France in the quarter-finals, and the physicality of the Springboks should be too much for them to handle. If this is to be Warren Gatland's last game in charge though, I expect Wales to fight them all the way.

Winner: South Africa

Richie Mo'unga congratulates Codie Taylor on his try as Aaron Smith looks on. Photo / Photosport

Paul Hayward's predictions

England v New Zealand

England have handled this tournament well and found a new level of togetherness. They also have a depth of players who are fit and in form. But New Zealand have knock-out nous and should win a close game.

Prediction: New Zealand

Wales v South Africa

Wales had the look of a team trading off toughness against France and may be on the way down in 2019. The Springboks on the other hand smashed up Japan and should be too powerful and confident for the Six Nations Grand Slammers.

Prediction: South Africa

Dan Schofield's predictions

England v New Zealand

If – and it is a big if – England can establish their power game through Kyle Sinckler, the Vunipola brothers and Manu Tuilagi then New Zealand will struggle to cope. So much will depend on the set piece.

Prediction: England

Wales v South Africa

A full strength Wales side, maybe? A patched-up Wales opposite the most intimidating pack in world rugby? Ouch. Pulling out a victory in these circumstances would be the greatest feat of Warren Gatland's career.

Prediction: South Africa

Kate Rowan's predictions

England v New Zealand

A watershed match for both sides in demonstrating just how good each side is. New Zealand steamrolled a ragged Ireland but England who have been growing since the Autumn internationals look to be peaking at the right time. Eddie Jones' men will narrowly knock out the reigning champions with a combination of both physical and mental grit.

Prediction: England

Wales v South Africa

Despite all the talk of Wales' mental fortitude and Warren Gatland's ability to outfox the best tactically - the Welsh were the lesser side in the first half against France. This time they will start brightly but the Springboks like England will be peaking at the right moment and will take control of the game in the second half.

Prediction: South Africa

All Black Beauden Barrett in action against England last year. Photo / Photosport

Charlie Morgan's predictions

England vs New Zealand

New Zealand looked wonderfully slick against Ireland but will not be afforded the same opportunities. England can stop them finding a rhythm and have the firepower to end their bid for a third straight title.

Prediction: England

Wales vs South Africa

The resilience of Warren Gatland's team is truly remarkable, but they have looked clunky since half-time of the pool-stage win over Australia. Conversely, the Springboks were impressive on the way to extinguishing Japan.

Prediction: South Africa

Ben Coles' predictions

England v New Zealand

New Zealand are ready to go up a few gears, having largely coasted to victory against Ireland. Sevu Reece is due a breakout game and Brodie Retallick, improving after injury, can dominate upfront.

Prediction: New Zealand

Wales v South Africa

South Africa's imposing pack and kicking game is a well-tuned machine, but even without Josh Navidi's power in the back row, Wales can find a way to reach the final if Jonathan Davies is fit.

Prediction: Wales

Tom Cary's predictions

New Zealand v England

Really thought Ireland would turn up last weekend. They completely fluffed their lines. England have many more weapons so fancy it will be close. But New Zealand are the world's best team.

Prediction: New Zealand

Wales v South Africa

Wales look like they're running on empty but generally find a way of grinding it out. That said, South Africa look so well organised under Rassie Erasmus. I think they'll make the final.

Prediction: South Africa