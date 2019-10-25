Kangaroos 26

Kiwis 4

Fresh off the World Nines win last week, the new-look Kangaroos were aiming to continue their run in the international game, and were brilliant as they ran out 26-4 winners over a sloppy Kiwis outfit in Wollongong.

In front of a packed out WIN Stadium, record breaking Kiwis skipper Benji Marshall had tears in his eyes during the national anthems but he and his side delivered one of the most fiery haka's in rugby league memory.

It left some legends taken aback as it looked as though New Zealand were ready to play.

Fox League commentator Andrew Voss was taken aback by the haka and asked Greg Alexander and Kevin Walters if they had seen it done with more venom.

Alexander seemed lost for words.

"No, I haven't," Greg Alexander said. "We've seen some great hakas over the years but I can't remember seeing … and Corey Harawira-Naera who was out front with Adam Blair…"

"It was scary," Queensland coach Kevin Walters exclaimed.

"It was great, that was fantastic wasn't it. I never stared down the haka, too much respect for it but that must be so invigorating for them. They'll come out firing, they always do."

But it was a false start as the young Kangaroos handed Boyd Cordner a slice of history as the first NSW captain to win a premiership, Origin series and Trans-Tasman Test.

The Kangaroos were on fire when Josh Addo-Carr ran away for the first try with New Zealand never close.

Braith Anasta called Australia "too classy" and slammed the Kiwis, especially Sharks star Shaun Johnson.

"They struggled New Zealand, their attack was diabolical," he said. "Shaun Johnson probably had close to the worst Test I've ever seen him play. With ball in hand, their kicking game was poor, their attack and their choices of play down the other end, they didn't get out of their end in the second half."

Michael Ennis said they "suffocated themselves", whacking the Kiwis for their poor handling and kicking.

Anasta also added that "Australia weren't that good" and said New Zealand shot themselves in the foot after having the opportunity to make a statement against the Kangaroos.

Hooker Damien Cook was the man of the match after a brilliant match as he orchestrated the win, including running away for an 80m try and setting up a try for James Tedesco in the second half.

The Test match is the first of two for Australia, who play Tonga at Eden Park in Auckland next Saturday.

