A look back on the last time the All Blacks and England clashed, a tough encounter at a wet Twickenham last November.

The scene

Lots of rain. England had beaten South Africa by a point at Twickenham the previous week via four penalties. Frenchman Jerome Garces had the whistle.

Then and now

Eight of the English side that day including Kiwis Dylan Hartley, Ben Te'o and Brad Shields failed to make the World Cup squad. Props Owen Franks and Karl Tu'inukuafe failed to make the All Blacks World Cup cut, while fullback Damian McKenzie was subsequently injured and Liam Squire stood himself down.

New Zealand Rugby team players performs the Haka prior to the rugby union international match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Photo / AP

The kickoff

Brodie Retallick spilt the first reception and England swung on to attack.

A pattern

Maybe Irish coach Joe Schmidt noticed something in this Twickenham game.

Ireland pulled two superb blindside-switch moves against the All Blacks - one creating a try - a week after this match.

England's early try was enabled by slack All Black defence on the shorter side, with left wing Rieko Ioane caught too far in field leaving Chris Ashton completely unmarked. Halfback Ben Youngs found Ashton with a long looping pass to take advantage of the situation.

A posse of England forwards were already heading that way, while the All Blacks failed to respond.

England's Chris Ashton scores a try during the rugby union international match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Photo / AP

Tactics in store

Will England try this again? Their second try resulted from a terrific angled lineout drive where backs Owen Farrell, Te'o, Henry Slade and Ashton joined in. They repeated this ploy late in the game.

Familiar story

Sonny Bill Williams lasted just 30 minutes before departing with a shoulder injury. A big run by his replacement Ryan Crotty helped set up New Zealand's lone try, as Damian McKenzie raced through a gap from an inside Beauden Barrett pass.

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie, right, score a try during the rugby union international match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham stadium in London. Photo / AP

Bombed try

The All Blacks bombed a try early in the second half which would have given them a lead. McKenzie made a terrific break but Ardie Savea's final pass went behind Aaron Smith who couldn't gather cleanly. McKenzie's jinky running style caused England a few issues – he would have been a valuable World Cup weapon against them.

England misadventure

England turned down a shot at goal for an 18–13 lead and went for another big lineout drive, ruined when Kyle Sinckler spilled the ball near the tryline. There was a bit of byplay between Dane Coles and the talented Sinckler after that. Given Sinckler's temperament, will the All Blacks try to get under his skin in the semifinal?

Lineout unravels

Retallick in particular caused England's lineout to wobble in the second half, disrupting the connection between Jamie George and Maro Itoje.

Drop goal bug

Barrett landed his first test drop goal and a penalty as the All Blacks turned a 10 – 15 halftime deficit into a 16 – 15 victory. Barrett landed another drop goal against Ireland the following week. Both pots came with the All Blacks operating under penalty advantage.

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett, center, scores a drop goal during the rugby union international match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham stadium. Photo / AP

Line call

On another day, England and flanker Sam Underhill would have tasted glory, denied to them by a TMO ruling.

When Courtney Lawes charged down TJ Perenara's ruck clearance 42 metres out from the All Blacks' line, Underhill gathered the ball and set off on a glorious run, turning Beauden Barrett inside out before sliding over.

But a long investigation by the officials found Lawes was just offside, having failed to be clearly behind the ruck. He had advanced on an angle towards the ruck and was ahead of his fellow defenders.

It really was a line call – had the rest of the England defenders stepped a half pace forward, Lawes may well have been cleared. It was desperately bad luck for England.

A final raid

England still had five minutes left in which to claim their second victory over New Zealand in 16 meetings since 2004. And they almost did it.

George Ford, who forms a well-honed partnership with Farrell, had replaced Te'o in the fourth quarter.

Ford found Farrell who turned the ball inside to Jonny May who cut through the All Black defence, with only a despairing dive from Retallick managing to slow the wing down.

It set up a position from which England would be expected to try a drop goal for victory. But instead, they moved the ball right where Lawes tried a tricky pass to centre Henry Slade which went astray. The All Blacks had survived.

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett, second right, celebrates with Ryan Crotty, second left, after the rugby union international match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham. Photo / AP

England 15 (C. Ashton, D. Hartley tries; O. Farrell con, DG)

New Zealand 16 (D. McKenzie try; B. Barrett 2 pens, cons, DG)