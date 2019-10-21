COMMENT

Japan's Rugby World Cup dream is over - smothered by a relentlessly pragmatic green blanket of a South African side, but the legacy must remain and surely will.

The Boks are through to a semifinal against Wales next weekend in what, on the evidence of tonight in Oita and Tokyo, will be a battle of the predictable, but Rassie Erasmus' men deserve credit for they had to work very hard to subdue the host nation, a side who have become everyone's second-favourite team.

In the end they were killed off by the slow drip of Handre Pollard's three second-half

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.