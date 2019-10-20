Sydney Kings 76

NZ Breakers 66

The NZ Breakers might be a hot mess but at least they're embracing the chaos. Sure, they've provided only a small sample size but it's already clear the RJ Hampton-led offence is going to play fast and shoot their shots.

The inconsistencies that come with a jump shooting offence aren't going to make life all that easy for the fans; Scotty Hopson's 5-22 shooting line in the side's 76-66 loss against the Sydney Kings in Auckland last night is an example of why.

For the near 8000 at Spark Arena, there was plenty to cheer in the side's first home game of the season, with the Breakers' quickfire offence digging them out of an early hole, before becoming the reason the game slipped away in the final stanza.

As the Kings worked into the paint through Casper Ware Jr and Didi Louzada, the Breakers settled for midrange jump shots and three pointers but dropped just one of seven from outside the arc in the quarter.

With the Breakers still finding their feet after coming together on the eve of the competition, there were some promising signs — none more so than the play of Rob Loe.

Surrounded by four ball handlers, Loe set strong screens before either cutting to the hoop or peeling out to the three point line, and it looks like his balancing act will be an important feature of the Breakers' season.

Kings 76 (Casper Ware Jr 17 points, Jae'sean Tate 15, Andrew Bogut 13)

NZ Breakers 66 (Corey Webster 14, Scotty Hopson 13, Rob Loe 11)

1Q: 25-21, HT: 40-45, 3Q: 57-58.