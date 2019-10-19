Discretion was at a premium but photographs are beginning to emerge from Rafael Nadal's wedding to his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a Spanish fortress this weekend.

Nadal and Perello wed at La Fortaleza in front of about 350 guests, although Roger Federer was not among them as he prepares for the Swiss Indoors in Basel, reports News.com.au.

Tennis players Feliciano Lopez, David Ferrer and Juan Monaco were in attendance as well as Nadal's uncle and longtime coach Toni, and Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille.

Other rumoured attendees include signer Enrique Iglesias, NBA star Pau Gasol and football great Iker Casillas.

Michelin-starred Majorcan chef Macarena de Castro was reportedly tasked with the wedding menu.

Mallorcan priest Tomeu Catala will marry the couple. "Everyone of the weddings I have been involved in has been special and this one will be the same," he said. "I am just going to marry two people who love each other."

Nadal posted a photograph from the venue before official proceedings began.

Rosa Clara provided Perello's dress.

La Fortaleza, which overlooks the bay of Pollensa in northeast Majorca, was purchased by Britain's Lord Lupton in 2011 for more than $50 million and was described ahead of the sale as Spain's most expensive property.

The original fort was built in 1628 to defend Majorca against invaders. By the time Lord Lupton's family bought it the estate had been expanded to include a helipad, two swimming pools and seven villas with 17 ensuite bedrooms.