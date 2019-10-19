On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Michelin-starred Majorcan chef Macarena de Castro was reportedly tasked with the wedding menu.
Mallorcan priest Tomeu Catala will marry the couple. "Everyone of the weddings I have been involved in has been special and this one will be the same," he said. "I am just going to marry two people who love each other."
Nadal posted a photograph from the venue before official proceedings began.
La Fortaleza, which overlooks the bay of Pollensa in northeast Majorca, was purchased by Britain's Lord Lupton in 2011 for more than $50 million and was described ahead of the sale as Spain's most expensive property.
The original fort was built in 1628 to defend Majorca against invaders. By the time Lord Lupton's family bought it the estate had been expanded to include a helipad, two swimming pools and seven villas with 17 ensuite bedrooms.