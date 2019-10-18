As he did at the Highlanders, Jamie Joseph is carving a similar perception-altering, ceiling-shattering niche with Japan.

When Joseph guided the Highlanders to their maiden Super Rugby title in 2015, he did so against all odds.

Before that breakthrough success, the southerner's sole championship, few elite players felt the Highlanders would improve their game.

READ MORE:
Premium - Liam Napier: The best player not attending this Rugby World Cup is...
Premium - Liam Napier: How Argentina became the flop of the 2019 Rugby World Cup
Premium - 2019 Rugby World Cup: Liam Napier - Japan's triumph over Scotland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.