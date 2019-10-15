There are rugby games and then there are events; occasions attached with so much emotion you can be caught up in a strange feeling of watching history unfold. It's a sensation which grabs you in the gut and takes you outside yourself for 80 minutes.

How does that happen? Sport is said to be a reflection of life or society and that seems pretty much right. It's often not fair and it can be brutal and unforgiving. It can be venal and cynical. But it can be beautiful too.

READ MORE:
Premium - 2019 Rugby World Cup: Patrick McKendry -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.