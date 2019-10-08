After a much-mocked statue of his rival Cristiano Ronaldo was eventually replaced, designers went for bust in creating Machester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic something to be proud of.

A towering 8.9-foot bronze, topless statue of Ibrahimovic was unveiled in the Swedish legend's hometown of Malmo in Tuesday after four years in the making.

Ibrahimovic's statue comes a year after designer Emanuel Santos' bust of Ronaldo was replaced after the original was widely ridiculed on social media.

The half-naked bronze artwork of Ibrahimovic is unlikely to receive the same reception though.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his iconic goal salute replicated by the monument. Photo / Photosport

It wasn't quite made clear why the Zlatan statue wore barely any clothes, but it didn't seem to bother the thousands of fans or the man himself at the official unveiling.

"When you come to New York you have the Statue of Liberty, when you come to Sweden you have the Statue of Zlatan," Ibrahimovic declared at the event.

The statue was made by Swedish artist Pete Linde to honour the country's all-time record goalscorer.

Ibrahimovic, 38, is now with LA Galaxy after netting 62 times in 116 internationals. Just two months ago, he told United he would be happy to return as he "could still play easily in the Premier League".

"I could still play easily in the Premier League. If United needs me, I'm here!" he said, "But Galaxy has me so I'm sorry.

"I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here.

"And then we will see where that adventure finishes."