The NBA is widely seen as the most permissive of the major U.S. sports leagues when it comes to freewheeling speech, allowing its athletes and other representatives to speak out on thorny political matters without fear of retribution.

Unless, apparently, the autocratic leaders of a lucrative market raise a stink.

On Sunday, the NBA became the latest international organisation to struggle in a tiptoe act with China, a country with a fan base worth billions of dollars but a hair-trigger tolerance for comments that offend its political sensibilities.

The league suddenly found itself in the middle of an intractable political

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.