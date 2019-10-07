1 Japan loves the All Blacks

In case it's not evident from afar, All Blacks fever has gripped Japanese rugby fans. That will change if the hosts are forced to face the All Blacks in the quarter-finals. But for now, there is no questioning the locals' second-favourite team. All Blacks matches have been near complete sell outs and their jerseys have dominated the knowledgeable, appreciative crowds. While many travelling Kiwi fans continue to pack trains and stagger home after games so, too, have many locals thrown their support behind the All Blacks. At Tokyo Stadium before the All Blacks kicked off against Namibia, the 48,000-strong crowd fell silent in anticipation for the haka. They roared when it started and roared when it finished, highlighting its wide appeal and making a mockery of the oft ignorant criticism directed its way.

2 Cards are impossible to avoid

Referee Pascal Gauzere shows Nepo Laulala a yellow card during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at Tokyo Stadium between New Zealand and Namibia. Photo / AP

Rugby has reached the point where it's now impossible to avoid card sanctions. Forwards in particular are at the mercy of referees. Close quarter exchanges regularly see forward runners dip their heads when approaching contact to gain extra metres, prevent being caught high and risk a turnover. When a player ducks their head in this fashion, getting lower than the ball carrier and always avoiding contact with the shoulder/neck/head region almost asks the defender to lie on the ground. Rugby is a fast-paced game. When a tackler sets up to hit someone in the stomach, in an instant this becomes the shoulder region when this burrowing motion occurs. Brace yourself, controversy is coming.

3 Ardie Savea ditches the goggles

New Zealand's Ardie Savea looks to pass the ball as Namibia's Janry du Toit comes in for the tackle. Photo / AP

There one minute, gone the next. Savea's goggles made their debut when he came off the bench against Canada last week. While extreme humidity made handling difficult in that match in Oita, Savea dropped the odd pass he would otherwise expect to catch. Starting at No 8 against Namibia, Savea warmed up with the goggles on but did not wear them during the game. Clearly the goggles take some getting used to, especially for a forward with opponents likely to try to rip them off at the breakdown. Savea's decision to wear the goggles is courageous. With the sight in his left eye deteriorating he has every right to do everything possible to protect his right eye. At a World Cup, though, striking the balance between protection and performance appears a difficult juggling act.

4 Lienert-Brown gets better

Anton Lienert-Brown scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at Tokyo Stadium between New Zealand and Namibia in Tokyo. Photo / AP

Class whether he wears 12 or 13. Lienert-Brown probably earned the man of the match award for the two tries he claimed against Namibia but there was so much more. With 16 carries, he made 106m, two clean breaks, beating nine defenders, and made 12 tackles. His work rate is supreme and he hits some of the best lines in the game. Lienert-Brown's combination with Jack Goodhue gelled well, the Crusaders centre straightening the attack and making heady decisions, as he so often does.

5 Subconscious canno tbe underestimated

The All Blacks were clearly guilty of taking Namibia for granted. Playing a team ranked 23 in the world, naturally they expect to win well. At the same time, anyone who pulls on the black jersey is expected to perform to superhuman levels. Only after Steve Hansen gave his side both barrels at halftime, which he rarely does, did they bring the desired attitude, particularly to the breakdown. The All Blacks are expected to easily dispose of Italy this week in their final pool match but any similar subconscious slip-ups in the weeks to come and they can count on packing their bags early. When the top nations collide, minor mental lapses are all it takes to tip the scales.