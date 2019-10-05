Japan is a step closer to Rugby World Cup history after overcoming a fierce Samoa challenge 38-19 and claiming a bonus point four minutes into additional time in a nerve-shredder for a third straight win in Pool A.

The hosts now have Scotland between them and a first place in the quarter-finals for an Asian team. That would set off a party of epic proportions in Japan.

Japan scored tries in Toyota through centre Timothy Lafaele, No 8 Kazuki Himeno and by replacement Kenki Fukuoka, the star in the stunning win over Ireland. His try sealed victory.

Japan's Kenki Fukuoka runs in to score a try against Samoa. Photo / AP

But star winger Kotaro Matsushima's bonus-point score in the last play of the game could be the most crucial in the final reckoning.

Samoa tested Japan's nerve and commitment at every stage and Japan met the challenge at a raucous City of Toyota Stadium with an immense effort.

Japan made Samoa pay for a yellow card to flanker TJ Ioane when Lafaele scored near the left corner in the first half. Himeno grounded in a Japanese rolling maul early in the second.

Samoa set up a thrilling finish when center Henry Taefu spun out of a tackle and went over after a period of Samoan pressure. He converted for 26-19 with seven minutes to go.

Japan responded by turning over possession from the restart, surging to within a meter, and then sending Fukuoka in from an overlap way out on the right corner for the game-clincher.

Japanese nerves were jangling among the near 40,000 in the stands — the biggest crowd in the City of Toyota Stadium so far at the World Cup.

Matsushima's try might be the quarterfinal-clincher and came after Japan gave up possession and Samoa had a scrum on its own five-yard line. Japan summoned one more thrust from its outstanding forwards and won possession back with a free kick. Japan scrummed again, and eventually moved the ball left to the short side, where Matsushima slipped through a half gap and had enough momentum to go over.

The roar might have taken the roof off the City of Toyota Stadium if it had been closed.

Japan 38 (Timothy Lafaele, Kazuki Himeno, Kenki Fukuoka, Kotaro Matsushima tries; Yu Tamura, 3 conversions, 4 penalties)

Samoa 19 (Henry Taefu try, conversion, 4 penalties).

HT: 16-9