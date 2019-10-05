All you need to know ahead of...

All Blacks v Namibia

History predicts a thumping - a team who have lost all 21 World Cup games, against a side who have won 30 straight games in pool play, and 16 wins on the trot.

Yes, the All Blacks take on the 23rd ranked side in the world - Namibia - on Sunday, looking for a bonus point win to move four points clear at the top of pool B.

After a bruising encounter against South Africa to open their account at the World Cup, the All Blacks were treated to 10 days off. Taking on Canada on Wednesday, the break did no harm to the side as they put the Cannuks to the sword, winning 63-0.

Steve Hansen has chosen to rest key players for the game against Namibia as they go with an experimental line-up. With no Richie Mo'unga or Beauden Barrett, the youngest Barrett - Jordie - gets his first start in the 10 jersey at test level, with regular back-up halfback TJ Perenara to cover off the bench.

Hansen was confident that Jordie would be able to do the job. "He's got plenty of swagger, anyone who has seen him, know that. He'll boss the game, he's been working on his patience and execution and coming into 10 will further enhance that."

Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks on the attack. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sam Whitelock captains the side for the sixth time in his career, and the first time in a World Cup game, while his regular locking partner Brodie Retallick returns to the side. Retallick is expected to only play around 20-30 minutes in his return from a shoulder injury suffered against South Africa in July.

Ben Smith returns back to the fullback role, while Jack Goodhue gets another chance to impress in the midfield. Ardie Savea gets the start in the eight jersey, with Sam Cane returning after missing the Canada game. Even though there is the experimental feel to this lineup, they still pack plenty of punch.

With South Africa cruising past Italy last night, winning 49-3, it all but confirms the All Blacks' spot in the business end. A win against Namibia will gift them the perfect opportunity to finish top of the table, with a game against the Azzurri still to come, which would secure their passage into the knockout stage.

A top of the table finish for the men in black could set up a mouth-watering clash against the Irish in the quarter-finals. Ireland's shock loss to the host nation Japan last week has sent the World Cup into an absolute spin.

Match details: Sunday 6 October, 5:45pm, Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo.

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Squads

All Blacks

15. Ben Smith, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. George Bridge, 10. Jordie Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Samuel Whitelock (c), 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody

Reserves:

16. Dane Coles, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Matt Todd, 21. Brad Weber, 22. TJ Perenara, 23. Rieko Ioane.

Namibia

15. Johan Tromp, 14. Lesley Klim, 13. Justin Newman, 12. Johan Deysel (c), 11. JC Greyling, 10. Helarius Axasman Kisting, 9. Damian Stevens, 8. Janco Venter, 7. Thomasau Forbes, 6. Prince Gaoseb, 5. Tjiuee Uanivi, 4. PJ Van Lill, 3. AJ De Klerk, 2. Torsten George Van Jaarsveld, 1. Andre Rademeyer.

Reserves:

16. Obert Nortje, 17. Nelius Theron, 18. Johannes Coetzee, 19. Johan Retief, 20. Adriaan Booysen, 21. Eugene Jantjies, 22. Darryl De La Harpe, 23. Janry du Toit.

How to watch:

The Herald will be live blogging the match, with build-up from 2:30pm. Radio Sport and Newstalk ZB will have exclusive commentary, while Spark Sport's coverage starts at 5:00pm. Kickoff is at 5:45pm.

Head-to-head:

The All Blacks and Namibia have only played each other once - at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Last match: The All Blacks won 58-14.

Prediction: All Blacks by 66.

Group standings