Here's all you need to know about the All Blacks big win over Canada at the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Match report - Second-half stunner: All Blacks demolish Canada

The All Blacks have provided another reminder of the weaponry at their disposal at this World Cup with a demolition over Canada which while not unexpected was impressive nevertheless.

It wasn't perfect here at Oita Stadium – it was never going to be – but they coped with the oppressively humid conditions better than probably any other side here with the exception of hosts Japan and in Beauden Barrett the All Blacks have perhaps the best all-round attacking player we have seen at this World Cup or perhaps any other.

After 60 minutes some sections of the crowd chanted "we want Ardie" – they wanted to see the newly-goggled loose forward Savea and why not (they got their wish after 70 minutes) – but there was a frisson every time fullback Barrett got the ball because the two-time world player of the year is in the form of his life. It will take a special performance from someone to deny him another this year.

Advertisement

Read full match report



Analysis

Gregor Paul: The unanswered questions from All Blacks' thrashing

It can't be a bad thing that the All Blacks annihilated Canada. It certainly wasn't a bad thing that after a first half that was a million miles an hour but often painfully inaccurate, the All Blacks made some refinements they needed to in the second half and scored for fun.

It wasn't a bad thing that they were still full of running late in the game or that they effortlessly found space by holding their shape and trusting what they proved once again is an exceptional array of skills across the team.

Plenty of heavyweights haven't managed to look anywhere near as innovative when they have been tasked with despatching the so-called minnows of this tournament.

Read the full column (Premium)

Liam Napier: The All Blacks eruption that will keep coaches up at night

Variety this All Blacks team has in abundance.

Execution they left on the training field at times but how you contain their vast number of attacking threats is sure to keep opposition coaches up at night.

Advertisement

The reality is 15 straitjackets may be required.

The All Blacks spent the past 10 days thrashing their squad in gruelling training sessions and honing their game in Beppu, a volcanic-fuelled hot spring haven of a town in southern Japan.

Read the full column (Premium)



Premium Content

• Where would the World Cup be without the All Blacks, wonders Chris Rattue.

• Liam Napier provides five takeaways - including a tactic that could be crucial - from Oita City after the All Blacks' 63-0 thumping of Canada.

• After the All Blacks swept aside Canada, every team has now played twice at this World Cup. That means it's time to start separating fact from fiction, writes Dylan Cleaver.

• Is Brodie Retallick about to make his return - and if so, what would that mean for the All Blacks' Cup chances? Patrick McKendry takes a look.



Ratings

How the players rated in the All Blacks win over Canada. Ratings (Premium)



All The Reaction

Off and back on!

Two minutes and two breakdowns. That's as long as Ardie Savea gave it before briefly ditched his new goggles.

36-hour countdown: ABs captain at risk of big World Cup ban: Kieran Read might have a nervous wait after a no-arms tackle.

Football star deletes tweet mocking ABs' haka, after John Campbell steps in: English football legend Gary Linekar has deleted a social media post after firing a shot at the haka.

'You're the best, give me a break': Canadian's hilarious spat with TJ: TJ Perenara, known for his competitiveness and outspoken demenour on the field, was involved in a hilarious spat.

'It was planned': Hansen explains strange strategy: Atu Moli's 80-minute shift in the oppressive humidity inside Otia Stadium as a "coming of age" performance.

Results are in: The top rated All Black according to Herald readers: Richie Mo'unga was the highest rated All Black in their 63-0 win over Canada according to the Herald's interactive tool.

Blood, sweat and beers: How the Barretts celebrated ABs big night: The three Barrett brothers sat back after their historic evening for the All Blacks in Otia to toast another special family milestone but also chuckle at two rare blunders.

'Emotional' fightback: All Black who gained the most from Canada win: Rieko Ioane's fightback has started.

'Worst bet of all time": Bets refunded after All Black's blunder: Most fans were thrilled by the All Blacks' win 63-0 demolition of Canada at Otia Stadium, but a few were left heartbroken.

What the world media said

The All Blacks thrilled rugby fans and pundits around the world with their 63-0 victory over Canada at Oita Stadium. Here's how the world media reacted to the All Blacks' win.



Key moments

We list the key moments from the All Blacks - Canada clash. Read here



Pictures tell it all

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber sprints for the line to score a try: Photo/ Mark Mitchell

Player of the match All Blacks first five Richie Mo'unga receiving a pat on the back from Jordie Barrett: Photo/ Mark Mitchell