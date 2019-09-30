Japan coach Jamie Joseph, a former All Black, could one day coach New Zealand, incumbent Steve Hansen says.

Hansen is stepping down as All Blacks coach after this Rugby World Cup. Assistant Ian Foster is the favourite to succeed him, but Joseph's guidance of Japan - including a famous win over Ireland - has put him in the conversation even though he hasn't spelled out his post-tournament plans.

Joseph coached New Zealand Māori and Super Rugby's Highlanders before he became Japan coach in 2016. He is off contract at the end of the World Cup however Japanese sports daily Nikkan Sports reports that the former All Black has signed a two-year extension until the end of 2021.

Hansen has admired him from afar.

Asked about his prospects for the All Blacks position, Hansen says, "Jamie Joseph's a very good coach. He didn't become one overnight just because he coached Japan to beat Ireland.

"I always find it amusing, you beat someone and all of a sudden you're a super coach. I hold the world record for the most losses in a row and the world record for the most wins in a row so what sort of coach am I?

"Coaching's a lot more than just the results. Is he good enough to be an All Black coach? I think he is one day, I do. Am I picking the next coach? No.

"So there's not much point even asking what my opinion is because those people who are appointing him won't take any notice of it anyway, and probably rightly so."

Asked if he could learn from the way Japan exploited Ireland's vaunted rush defence and the prospect of meeting the hosts in the quarter-finals, Hansen said: "We'd be very silly if we didn't because they did plenty for us to think about. Their speed of ball was great. Their line speed was awesome. Time after time they just kept coming. They showed a lot of courage and intent and a lot skills.

"For the tournament what a major boost for the hosts who no one expected them to beat the No 2 ranked side in the world. They took it to them right from the world go and put them under extreme pressure and in the end got the result.

"It's important at World Cups you don't think too far ahead because plans change all the time but if we have to play Japan we'll prepare accordingly and we'll expect what we saw the other day – them coming at us 100 miles per hour and wanting to create opportunities for fast ball."