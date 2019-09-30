Scotland was given two penalty tries and Samoa winger Ed Fidow a red card for giving away both of them in a pressure-relieving 34-0 win for the Scots in Kobe.

Fidow collapsed a maul for his first yellow card, and slid in knees first to stop Sean Maitland scoring for his second sin-bin offence with five minutes to go. The two yellows added up to a red to keep Samoa's terrible disciplinary record going at the World Cup. They had two yellows in their first game.

Scotland's chances of making the quarter-finals would have been left hanging by a thread if it had slipped to a second straight loss in Pool A. They're still by no means certain.

Scotland's Sean Maitland scores a try against Samoa. Photo / AP

First-half tries by wing Maitland and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw, and a dropped goal from distance by fullback Stuart Hogg put Scotland out of sight at Kobe Misaki Stadium. Hogg launched his drop from near halfway and wide out on the left wing to give Scotland a 20-0 halftime lead.

The two penalty tries came in the second and Scotland bounced back resoundingly from a 27-3 walloping by Ireland.

Scotland 34 (Sean Maitland, Greig Laidlaw tries; 2 penalty tries; Laidlaw 2 conversions, penalty, Stuart Hogg dropped goal)

Samoa 0

HT: 20-0