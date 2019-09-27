COMMENT:

If the All Blacks are going to win this World Cup, so much hinges on what they do in the next three weeks.

This is the time when champions are made. It's also a period in which the All Blacks have crashed in the past.

It's this phase that has done them in before as they have made the mistake of belting the tournament's bantamweights and thinking that has put them bang on track to be champions.

It's an obvious trap into which they have fallen once too often. Weak opponents mean big scores and everything looks good.

Confidence

