Samoa could lose four frontline players for the game against Scotland at the Rugby World Cup, the first of three tough tests remaining in its pool.

No8 Afaesetiti Amosa is out of the tournament with a right knee ligament injury to pile more problems on a team which has other injury concerns and two players facing bans for dangerous high tackles.

Samoa assistant coach Alistair Rogers said Amosa ruptured a ligament in the process of scoring a try in the 34-9 win over Russia on Tuesday. He left the field on a stretcher in Kumagaya.

"He's got a complete rupture of his MCL [medial collateral ligament] in his knee," Rogers said. "He caught his foot in the ground and twisted his right knee in the tackle."

Amosa travelled with the squad to Kobe, moving around in a wheelchair, and is expected to leave Japan soon.

Samoa also have concerns for hooker Motu Matu'u and halfback Dwayne Polataivao, who both have symptoms of concussion.

Matu'u and centre Rey Lee-Lo have been cited for dangerous tackles against Russia and face disciplinary hearings and possible bans.

Samoa still have their hardest games to come, against Scotland next in Kobe on Monday night and then host Japan and No 2-ranked Ireland.

Samoa could have captain and back-rower Jack Lam back from injury for the Scotland game to fill the hole left by Amosa.

With Amosa out, Polataivao is a doubt for the Scotland game and Matu'u and Lee-Lo, who was also a try-scorer against Russia, could be suspended for the rest of the pool stage depending on how disciplinary officials view their infractions.

Matu'u and Lee-Lo were yellow-carded for their shoulder-led hits to the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev within two minutes of each other. They could have been red cards but Artemyev ducked into the tackles both times.

"You can't really stop the boys hitting hard," Samoa centre Henry Taefu said. "It's in our nature."

Maybe, but Samoa must be aware that World Rugby is clamping down on dangerous tackles, especially at its marquee event.

Samoa winger Ed Fidow also received a citing commissioner warning after the Russia game for punching. Fidow scored two of Samoa's six tries against Russia.