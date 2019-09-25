Life in the fast lane is a fitting description for Jordie Barrett's rugby trajectory and his approach to the game but the All Blacks have attempted to put the brakes on their talented utility in recent months.

As Jordie sat alongside older brothers Beauden and Scott, the trio savouring their first World Cup together in Japan this week, it was not difficult to draw parallels in their respective careers to date.

While different characters in their own right, and different players, with time Beauden and Scott have both matured into roles within their Super Rugby teams and the All Blacks.

