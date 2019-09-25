Life in the fast lane is a fitting description for Jordie Barrett's rugby trajectory and his approach to the game but the All Blacks have attempted to put the brakes on their talented utility in recent months.

As Jordie sat alongside older brothers Beauden and Scott, the trio savouring their first World Cup together in Japan this week, it was not difficult to draw parallels in their respective careers to date.

While different characters in their own right, and different players, with time Beauden and Scott have both matured into roles within their Super Rugby teams and the All Blacks.

Beauden began his international career as a super-sub, scoring the final try off the bench in the last World Cup final and is now one of the game's leading lights no matter where he plays.

The Barrett brothers, from left, Jordie, Scott and Beauden. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Scott's development followed the filling out of his frame and the knowledge he has no doubt gleaned from playing alongside Sam Whitelock at the Crusaders.

Jordie rapidly caught up to join his big bros in the All Blacks squad but it's fair to say he remains something of a work in progress.

Given he doesn't turn 23 until February, and could feasibly feature in two more World Cups, that shouldn't be a great surprise.

No one can deny Jordie is a gifted footballer who possesses the full range of skills. Few others are equally comfortable at wing, fullback or in either midfield role.

At any moment Jordie can showcase his pace, fend, aerial and defensive abilities, raking punt and long-range goal kicking.

His challenge, though, has been to dial back the rash decisions, to take a moment to take a breath and focus on the execution.

Mistakes at the elite level are magnified and while Jordie has produced many highlight-reel touches in his rise to the top echelon, he has also been involved in the odd high-profile clanger.

Not so long ago Jordie was trusted to regularly start on the wing or at fullback for the All Blacks – he was thrown in the deep end to make his test debut against the Lions at Eden Park two years ago and handled the occasion with aplomb.

Since then, the All Blacks have gone rather cold on him to the point his World Cup spot seemed under serious threat from in-form Crusaders candidates Sevu Reece, George Bridge, Braydon Ennor and David Havili.

Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett battle it out during warm-up drills. Photo / Getty

In late July, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen made the point that whatever Jordie did, he did in a hurry.

Hansen previously described Damian McKenzie as a fly in a bottle and the message for the younger of the Barrett trio was similar - to settle, be patient and not let frustration get the better of him.

It's a message Jordie has attempted to heed. Since Hansen delivered those expectations the door has opened, somewhat, with Jordie appearing off the bench in the win over the Wallabies at Eden Park and the demolition of Tonga in Hamilton.

The Hurricanes fullback now seems set to return to the All Blacks starting side against Canada next week in Oita where he will be keen to add to his eight tries in 11 tests.

Of much greater importance than the expected blowout or how many tries he scores will be striking the balance between instinct and sticking within the game-plan.

Achieve those directives and he will be well back in the frame.

"In the last few months, I've had to learn to be more patient. I haven't played as much," Jordie Barrett said. "That's just the nature of my personality I'm 22-years-old and I just want to play and play, train and compete all the time.

"It's about slowing down, taking a step back and seeing it from a different side some of the time. That's what I've been trying to do at training the last two months, trying to do the small things.

"I haven't changed my approach I'm still willing to work hard and push my way into selection."

He now gets the chance to prove these lessons have been absorbed.

