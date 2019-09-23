More than 20 iPhone models have been released, and we've had four Prime Ministers and nine All Black captains since the last New Zealand loss at a Rugby World Cup.

On October 7, 2007, France knocked New Zealand out of the World Cup in Cardiff, shattering the hearts of millions.

But, in what's possibly tempting the rugby Gods with a case of commentators' curse, the All Blacks haven't lost in a World Cup since then.

Since then, 11 years, 11 months and 15 days, or 4368 days, have passed, with the All Blacks winning 138 matches, losing 20 and drawing three.

South Africa went on to win the 2007 Rugby World Cup, but they fell at the hands of the All Blacks in their opening 2019 World Cup match.

The fullback and first-five pairing of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga starred in the match, pulling the strings all the way to the 23-13 victory.

The front page of the Herald the day after the 2007 loss.

The victory kicks off another hopeful Rugby World Cup campaign with no team who had lost in pool play going on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Since their quarter-final loss in 2007, the All Blacks had been crowned world champions twice, once in 2011 and again in 2015.

Between the loss and now, if you were driving at 100km/h, 12 trips to the moon and back could be made, the moon being 384,400km away from Earth.

The biggest songs in October 2007 were 'Stronger' by Kanye West, 'Kiss Kiss' by Chris Brown, and 'Ayo Technology' by 50 Cent featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

Meanwhile, on the big screen Rush Hour 3, The Bourne Ultimatum, Ratatouille, and Kiwi film Eagle vs Shark had recently been released.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Helen Clark was still in office as Prime Minister, not leaving office for a further 13 months or so after first being elected in 1999.

Sir John Key took over on November 19, 2008, and after he departed Sir Bill English and Jacinda Ardern have both served as Prime Minister.

Over the same time the United States has had three different Presidents - George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Excluding then captain and two-time World Cup winner Richie McCaw, nine different players have captained the All Blacks since 2007.

The players were Rodney So'oialo, Keven Mealamu, Mils Muliaina, Andrew Hore, Kieran Read, Sam Cane, Ben Smith, Sam Whitelock and Luke Whitelock.

Rodney So'oialo captained New Zealand a handful of times in 2008. Photo / NZPA

There have also been leaps and bounds made in the technology industry, with the first edition iPhone released way back in 2007.

Since then there have been 24 different iPhone models from Apple, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max released just three days ago.

There wasn't even an iPad until 2010.

Kim Kardashian was beginning her rise to superstardom in 2007 after the release of her sex tape with rapper former boyfriend Ray J earlier that year.

Meanwhile, actress and singer Miley Cyrus was still performing as Hannah Montana on Disney Channel in 2007.

Back to this year's World Cup, New Zealand's next match is against Canada next Wednesday with kick-off at 11.15pm.

And not to write off the Maple-leafs completely but the All Blacks have won all six matches against them since 1980, the last in 2011 with a score of 79-15.

