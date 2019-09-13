World Rugby has announced that six legends of the game in Richie McCaw (New Zealand), Shiggy Konno (Japan), Os du Randt (South Africa), Peter Fatialofa (Samoa), Graham Henry (New Zealand) and Diego Ormaechea (Uruguay) will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2019.

The World Rugby Hall of Fame recognises those who have made an outstanding contribution to the game of rugby throughout their careers, while also demonstrating rugby's character-building values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect.

This year's inductees will be honoured at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo on 3 November, the day following the Rugby World Cup 2019 final. The ceremony will be held at The Prince Park Tower during a night dedicated to the game with important members of the rugby family.

While Fatialofa and Konno will be inducted posthumously, McCaw, Henry and Ormaechea will attend the prestigious event, which will celebrate their careers and contributions to the game.

These six inductees bring the total in the Hall of Fame to 148 since it began in 2006.

Richie McCaw and Graham Henry. Photo / Photosport

World Rugby Chairman and Hall of Fame inductee Sir Bill Beaumont said: "Our beloved game of rugby would not be what it is today without the contributions of remarkable trailblazers, men and women, who form the World Rugby Hall of Fame. They are players and coaches, true legends of the game that have embodied our values and will continue to inspire generations to come.

"On behalf of the rugby family, I would like to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's six new inductees, Richie McCaw, Shiggy Konno, Os du Randt, Peter Fatialofa, Graham Henry and Diego Ormaechea for their outstanding career and thank them for their immense footprint on our game.

"We look forward to honouring them in November at what promises to be a very special night."

Fellow World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee and Chairman of the Hall of Fame panel John Eales said: "It is an honour to recognise the contribution of our newest inductees who, over different eras and regions, have inspired millions of rugby players and supporters. Through their induction, they represent the many thousands of men and women who have made our game great."

World Rugby Hall of Fame 2019 inductees

Richie McCaw(New Zealand) - Inductee No.143

Shiggy Konno (Japan) - Inductee No.144

Os du Randt (South Africa) – Inductee No.145

Peter Fatialofa(Samoa) - Inductee No.146

Graham Henry (New Zealand) - Inductee No.147

Diego Ormaechea (Uruguay) - Inductee No.148