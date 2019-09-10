A Southland Stags player has been charged in relation to an incident where a man had his jaw fractured.

Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 22, appeared in the Invercargill District Court this morning where he faced a charge of injuring with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

He was remanded until his next appearance on October 1.

A police spokeswoman said the alleged assault happened on Sunday about 3.15am.

Advertisement

Selby-Rickit allegedly assaulted a man outside the Night 'n Day on the corner of Dee and Esk Streets in Invercargill.

"The victim suffered a fractured jaw after allegedly being punched then kicked whilst on the ground."

Manaaki is the son of former All Black, Hud Rickit.

He is a lock and started playing for the Stags in 2017.

After a successful 2018 season, he was named in the Southland squad for the Mitre 10 Cup this year, but it was determined he would not play after having a back operation in July.

He had a couple of injured discs in his back and could have played through the injury, but after consultation with the Highlanders decided to have an operation to make sure he was fit for next year's Super Rugby season.