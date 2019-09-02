Women's top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka has been stunned at the US Open, handed a fourth round upset by Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

The number 13 seed, ranked 12th the world, won in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 to book a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time at a grand slam event. Before this year she'd never got past the third round at Flushing Meadows.

The Swiss will play Donna Vekic of Croatia, the 23rd seed, for a place in the semifinals.

Osaka's defeat leaves fifth seed Elina Svitolina as the highest remaining seed in the tournament followed by six-time winner Serena Williams, seeded eighth.

For Osaka it caps off a poor run at the grand slams in 2019 after opening the year with her second title at the Australian Open. She was knocked out of the French Open in the third round before failing to get out of the opening round at Wimbledon.