Naomi Osaka looked across the net after ending Coco Gauff's US Open in the third round yesterday and saw the tears welling in the 15-year-old American's eyes.

Osaka also saw a bit of herself in the kid she'd just beaten 6-3, 6-0.

So the tournament's defending champion and No 1 seed, who is only 21 herself, comforted Gauff with a hug and words of consolation, then encouraged her to address the 23,000 or so folks pulling for the young American in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. Knowing how tough it is to lose, Osaka told her: "You need to let those people know how you feel."

So Gauff obliged — a rare instance of a match's loser addressing the crowd from the court. And was appreciative of Osaka's gesture.

"She just proved that she's a true athlete. For me, the definition of an athlete is someone who on the court treats you like your worst enemy, but off the court can be your best friend," Gauff said later at her news conference. "I think that's what she did tonight."

It's that sort of maturity off the court, and a wise-beyond-her-years game on it, that has helped Gauff generate all sorts of attention already. She was the youngest woman since 1996 to win two matches at Flushing Meadows, her follow-up to a captivating run to the second week at Wimbledon in July.

In this much-hyped showdown under the lights, Gauff often looked exactly like what she is: an immensely talented player who is still learning her way at tennis' top level.

"We definitely know what we've got to work on," Gauff's father, Corey, said. "She wanted to win the match. It wasn't, 'See how well you can do."'

Coco Gauff (left) and Naomi Osaka were emotional after their US Open encounter. Photo / AP

Gauff pounded serves at up to 119 mph but also double-faulted seven times.

She overcame a slow start to get within 4-3 in the opening set but also dropped the last eight games.

Don't forget: The US Open was only the second slam for Gauff, who was ranked No 313 at the start of Wimbledon and is now No 140.

Osaka's advantages in age and accomplishments — she is a two-time major champion, including at the Australian Open in January — played a role. So, too, did her on-target power, which resulted in a 24-8 edge in winners.

"For me, this is the most focused I've been since Australia," said Osaka, who's had an up-and-down season since earning that trophy and is wearing a black sleeve on the left knee that's been problematic lately.

Addressing Gauff, she said: "I'm so sorry for playing you [with] this type of mentality."

Unbelievable sportsmanship from @Naomi_Osaka_ to @CocoGauff after winning at the @usopen tonight — she won and asked coco to be part of the interview. Lovely and amazing. — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) September 1, 2019

When it ended, after merely 65 minutes, Gauff began to bawl on the sideline. Osaka approached her and they spoke, briefly, then later cried, too, while addressing Gauff's parents on court.

"For me, it's crazy to me to see how far she's come in such a little amount of time," said Osaka, who was born in Japan and moved to the US when she was 3.

Both players are based in Florida now and have known each other for a few years. Their fathers are friends.

"She was crying; she won. I was crying. Everybody was crying," Gauff said. "I was like, 'You won the match!"'

Gauff acknowledged feeling some jitters at the outset, and Osaka produced the match's initial seven winners.

It took all of 10 minutes for Osaka to lead 3-0.

When Gauff did claim a game, she did so with a couple of exclamation points in the form of aces at 170km/h, then that one at 190km/h. Osaka slumped her shoulders. The crowd roared. It seemed, fleetingly, that this might be a competitive match.

Naomi Osaka serves to Coco Gauff during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Photo / AP

"Next time I play her," Gauff said, "I'm going to try to come up with a different plan."

Soon enough, Osaka was edging ahead — and then pulling away, showing the same poise and power that carried her to the championship a year ago in a memorably chaotic final against Serena Williams that ended with spectators booing and both women in tears after the 23-time major champion got into a lengthy dispute with the chair umpire.

On this evening, Gauff's body language was getting worse and worse, whether it was a slap of her thigh or raising her racket overhead as if contemplating a spike or the palms-up glare toward her parents and others in a courtside guest box to ask why they weren't giving her more support.

Gauff's dad said afterward that his daughter might not appear on tour again until next year, because of age restrictions on the women's tour that limit how many tournaments someone who is 15 may enter.

Next for Osaka is a match tomorrow NZT against 13th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland with a quarterfinal berth at stake. Other match-ups tomorrow: American qualifier Taylor Townsend v No 15 Bianca Andreescu of Canada, American wild-card Kristie Ahn v No 25 Elise Mertens, and No 23 Donna Vekic of Croatia v No 26 Julia Goerges.

Moving into the men's fourth round were three-time champion Rafael Nadal and 2014 title winner Marin Cilic, who are the only past Grand Slam champs in their half of the draw and now must face each other. Cilic, the No 22 seed, overcame his own 17 double-faults and withstood 40 aces from 14th-seeded American John Isner to win 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4. With Isner and Tennys Sandgren losing Saturday, zero American men reached the fourth round.

Nick Kyrgios' stormy tournament ended with a relatively mild insult to a line judge as a "whistleblower" and a beating at the hands of Andrey Rublev 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Rublev moved into the fourth round after overcoming 30 aces and crafty shotmaking from Kyrgios while neutralizing the fiery Australian from the baseline. The 43rd-ranked Russian was just too consistent, controlling most of the extended rallies and committing just 14 unforced errors to Kyrgios' 38.

Notably, Kyrgios was on his best behavior, by his standards. In the first set, a linesperson reported some bad Kyrgios language to the chair umpire. She asked him about it during the changeover and he looked back over at the linesperson across the court and said, "What I say? ... whistleblower."

Kyrgios was recently slapped with a record US$113,000 fine for boorish behavior at a tuneup tournament and became the focus on an ATP "major offense" probe this week for saying in a post-match news conference that the men's tennis tour is "corrupt". He is still awaiting punishment.

Rublev, meanwhile, moves on to play Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16, after the Italian defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

- AP