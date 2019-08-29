An Australian woman has died after falling from a horse at a racecourse in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old jockey fell while riding during trackwork at about 4.35am (Australian time) this morning, local police said.

WorkSafe confirmed they are investigating the death at Cranbourne Racecourse.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Racing Victoria corporate communications general manager Shaun Kelly confirmed the incident this morning.

"Victoria Police and WorkSafe are on-site investigating the circumstances of the incident in which no other riders were injured," Kelly told the Herald Sun.