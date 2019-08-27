Rory McIlroy's lucrative 2019 season saw him earn almost $8000 a shot.

On Monday McIlroy surged past Brooks Koepka and delivered a clutch par putt when he needed it to win the FedEx Cup and the US$15 million ($NZ23m) prize, the biggest payout in golf history.

McIlroy played 19 events on the PGA Tour with three victories and a second placing. He missed the cut in just two events, one of which was the Open Championship in his home country where he opened with a 79, his worst round of the year.

The victory at the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title took his career earnings to NZ$76.5m in 168 events, more than $450k an event since joining the PGA Tour in 2007.

The standard payment to a caddie in 10 percent of your earnings, which would mean McIlroy's bagman Harry Diamond would earn $3.8m this year - more than former number one Jordan Spieth.

A year ago he was an overlooked bystander as Tiger Woods celebrated the missing piece of his comeback by winning the Tour Championship.

"It's amazing how different things can be in a year," McIlroy said.

He joined Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice since it began in 2007.

He smiled at hearing the chants, "Rory! Rory! Rory!" from a gallery that came under the ropes on the 18th hole to watch the finish.

"I must say, I didn't enjoy that walk last year like everyone else did," McIlroy said. "I never took the fight to Tiger."

McIlroy had more than the $15 million prize on his mind.

He wanted to win this outright and was keeping score to the very end. The format was changed this year to give top players a head start based on par depending on their standing in the FedEx Cup. Justin Thomas was the No. 1 seed and started at 10-under par before a shot was hit. McIlroy was the No. 5 seed and started at 5 under.

He finished at 18 under in the FedEx Cup finale. His actual score was 13-under 267, better than anyone else in the 30-man field.

It will boost him to No. 2 in the world behind Koepka.

McIlroy's winnings from 19 events:

NZ $38.24million in total

NZ $1.93m per event

NZ $530,000 per round

NZ $30,000 per hole

NZ $7725 per shot