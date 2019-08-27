Last year's US Open delivered us the infamous chicken dipper lady, who dunked her fingers in soft drink.

This year the event has not disappointed either as day one gave tennis fans a newer, lustier yet equally embarrassing female tennis fan's moment.

Out on court 17, Spanish veteran and part-time model Feliciano Lopez pulled off an upset over rising American player Taylor Fritz 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 — but it wasn't his tennis that one fan was watching.

The smouldering Spaniard was changing his shirt when a female was busted having a good old fashioned perv.

Advertisement

Her eyebrows raised, the phone came out and she couldn't help but capture the footage, all the while not knowing she too was on camera.

Blonde woman, top left. She is all of us 😂 pic.twitter.com/3EG7DHl32d — 💨No Match Windy, No? (@nomatchwindyno) August 26, 2019

Matt Reid was quick to spot it as Thanasi Kokkinakis also reacted.

Same thing happens when @alexdeminaur changes his shirt https://t.co/oFUXr3mq55 — Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) August 27, 2019

Unfortunately for the fan, Lopez is engaged to model Sandra Gago and the pair look inseparable.

US OPEN'S CHINESE PLAYER STUFF UP

China-United States relations aren't exactly at their best right now and this incident from the opening day of the US Open may not help things.

Less than a week since President Trump proclaimed himself "the chosen one" when it came to his trade war with China, an embarrassing gaffe involving a Chinese player took place at Flushing Meadows.

While it's not uncommon for Chinese players on the WTA Tour to have similar surnames both Saisai Zheng and Shuai Zhang have been around the tour a long time — enough to be recognisable by tennis authorities anyway.

Which makes this error just slightly unforgivable.

Advertisement

While Zheng was out on court getting destroyed by Venus Williams in a 6-1 6-0 demolition she also had to suffer the indignity of officials putting a photo of her compatriot Zhang up on the scoreboard next to her name.

Rough day for Zheng Saisai at #USOpen:



Won one game; got zero photos of herself on the big screen (that’s Zhang Shuai). pic.twitter.com/z8JU2EyvaN — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 26, 2019

The photo of Williams was also less than flattering.

Thankfully for Zheng at least the indignity was short-lived as it took 39-year-old Williams just a tick over an hour to dispatch of Zheng as she wound back the clock with a wicked 25 winners that showed she can still go at a major.

Williams is in decent form of late too, having made the quarter-finals in Cincinnati earlier this month where she beat top 10 star Kiki Bertens and Croatia's Donna Vekic along the way, before losing to Madison Keys.

Zheng described Williams as "playing like a top-10 player" right now, that's despite a lean year when the elder Williams sister has been beaten in the first round at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Zheng Saisai said Venus Williams was playing like a Top10 player today, moving very well and fighting for every ball. Disappointed with the loss(losing 1st round in all Slams this year) but confident the direction she's moving forward to is correct. "I just need to be patient." — mad_joe (@madjoechina) August 26, 2019

She was not alone with tennis scribe Jose Morgado calling the performance from Williams "vintage".

Absolutely *vintage* performance from Venus Williams to beat the San Jose champion Zheng SaiSai 6-1, 6-0 and reach the 2nd round at the #USOpen. Her best match in a long, long time. Can face Svitolina next... pic.twitter.com/HPuR3O66sA — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 26, 2019

The easy win for Williams sends her into a tough second round match against fifth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who got by American Whitney Osuigwe 6-1 7-5.