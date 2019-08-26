Olympic gold medalist Eric Murray quit rowing to spend more time with his autistic son. The world champion felt right at home on Celebrity Treasure Island.

1 Why did you decide to retire?

I was rehabbing from surgery in a pair with Michael Brake, trying to decide whether to get back into rowing or not when my son, Zac, started school. He's autistic, so I'd stay at school to help look after him, get him into routines, work with the teacher aides and speech therapists. One day at training I just thought, "I can't do this any more. Zac needs

