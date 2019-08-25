The Black Caps are set to be involved in the demise one of test cricket's record streaks, but not by design.

Rain on day four of the second test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Colombo saw the first session washed out, increasing the prospects of a draw from "likely" to "almost certain".

That draw, should it come to fruition, would see the Colombo clash become the first test in Sri Lanka to end without a victor since 2014 — a record 25 consecutive tests — while there hasn't been a draw at the P Sara Oval since 2003.

It is a streak the Black Caps would love to continue, considering their upper hand after Tom Latham's superb century on day three.

Latham brought up his 10th test century late in the day, remaining composed while the rest of his top order compatriots failed to pass 25.

A handy partnership with BJ Watling ensured the Black Caps were reasonably poised at 196-4 in response to Sri Lanka's 244 when they woke up on day four, only to look outside and see rain dousing their hopes of an important test win.

The Black Caps' surest path to victory requires a significant first innings lead — at least 100-150 runs — before giving their bowlers a chance at skittling Sri Lanka on day five, where pitch conditions could at least provide a glimmer of hope.

However, after the first session of day four was washed out, such a task would require an incredibly quick accumulation in the remainder of play available on the penultimate day.

That's 57 overs, with the heavily caveated two words — "weather permitting" — particularly pertinent yesterday, though the two teams did take the field after lunch, where Latham (116 not out) and Watling (27 not out) continued their partnership.

It's a long shot, but all going to plan, the Black Caps would be aiming to put themselves in a position where they have two or three sessions to bowl Sri Lanka out on day five.

That would assume no more rain falls during that time; a fanciful proposition considering weather has led to reduced overs being bowled on every day so far.

Even then, it would still require a rather unlikely set of circumstances — and multiple players producing match-winning performances — for the Black Caps to level the series.

Short of that miraculous turnaround, the Black Caps look set to lose their first test series since March 2017, as well as their No 2 world test ranking.