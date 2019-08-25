Serena Williams v Maria Sharapova is, not surprisingly, getting primetime billing at the US Open.

The two tennis stars' 22nd career meeting — and first at Flushing Meadows — will be the opening act in Arthur Ashe Stadium for the night session tomorrow (NZT) as the year's last grand slam tournament gets started.

"Of course I'm going to watch it. I know you all are going to watch it. I think everyone in New York is going to watch it," defending champion and No 1 seed Naomi Osaka said.

"Yeah, I mean, for me, I'm not that surprised that that happened, because, like, at every grand slam, there is always some sort of drama. You know what I mean? Like a first round. Like, 'Oh, my God!"'

The US Tennis Association announced the show-court schedules for days one and two.

That includes 15-year-old Coco Gauff in action at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday.

The first match in the main stadium tomorrow will be French Open champion Ash Barty against Zarina Diyas, followed by defending men's champion Novak Djokovic against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Then at night, Williams-Sharapova will be followed Roger Federer against qualifier Sumit Nagal.

Williams owns 23 major singles trophies, and Sharapova has five. They've met at every other major tournament at least once, including in a final at each, but never before at the US Open. Williams has won 18 matches in a row against Sharapova, and leads their overall series 19-2.

In Louis Armstrong Stadium tomorrow, the day slate includes Williams' older sister, two-time US Open champion Venus, 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova and No 5 seed Daniil Medvedev.

The night programme features three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka and 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys.