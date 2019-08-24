Cambridge Stud connections and staff were left reeling yesterday following their star shuttle stallion Roaring Lion succumbing to complications following two major colic surgeries three weeks ago.

Last year's Champion European three-year-old Roaring Lion won four Group 1 races from 1600m to 2000m, earning a Timeform rating of 130.

Roaring Lion won eight of his 13 starts for trainer John Gosden and strung together four successive Group One wins last year, usurping the Eclipse Stakes (2000m), Juddmonte International Stakes (2050m), Irish Champion Stakes (2000m) and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (1600m).

The son of Kitten's Joy had served a quality book of mares at Tweenhills Stud in the UK and was due to cover an equally outstanding group of mares at Brendon and Jo Lindsay's Cambridge Stud this upcoming stud season.

Roaring Lion had been making a steady recovery and his support team were very pleased with his progress.

Unfortunately, he suffered a further bout of colic late last night and the decision was made to put him down, chief executive of Cambridge Stud Henry Plumptre said.

"We particularly feel for Roaring Lion's UK connections, Sheikh Fahad al Thani and his family and David Redvers and his family at Tweenhills.

"Our loss is keenly felt in New Zealand but theirs is unimaginable," said Plumptre.

- NZ Racing Desk