A pair of double-wicket maidens brought the Black Caps bowlers success on day two of the second test against Sri Lanka — and some famous milestones along with it.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee both produced superb overs to put New Zealand on top at lunch, reducing Sri Lanka to 144-6 before the rain that has disrupted the test returned.

Boult removed Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera in his pivotal over, with Mathews surprised by a short ball down legside, playing the pull stroke too early and feathering an edge through to BJ Watling.

It was Boult's 250th test wicket — just the third New Zealander to reach that mark, behind Sir Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361). His 251st came four balls later, when Perera tried to bizarrely shoulder arms to a delivery that cannoned into his pad. He departed for lbw for a duck and Sri Lanka had quickly slumped to 93-4.

Also bringing up a milestone wicket was Southee. After Sri Lanka rebuilt to get to 130-4, Southee claimed the key wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne for 65, with the Sri Lankan skipper driving at a delivery that seamed away, offering an outside edge, and watching on as Watling took a simple catch.

Much like Boult, and many bowlers in this series, one scalp brought two, as three balls later, Niroshan Dickwella attempted a similar drive with no foot movement and suffered the same fate as his captain.

The wicket was Southee's 500th in international cricket — he's also just the third Kiwi bowler to hit that milestone, again behind Vettori (696) and Hadlee (589).

They were just rewards for a pairing that didn't get much assistance from a spin-friendly wicket in Galle but made the most of conditions in Colombo, the same venue where they shared 15 wickets in New Zealand's most recent test victory on Sri Lankan soil, in 2012.

By lunch, only three Sri Lankans had reached double figures, and one was extremely fortunate. Dhananjaya de Silva made it to 32 at the break but was given the ultimate let-off on nine, with Boult dropping one of the easiest catches in cricket history.

A leading edge went straight up into the air, with Boult waving away his fielders to take what looked the simplest of return catches. Somehow, the ball spilled out, leaving everyone in shock — most of all, Boult — and de Silva allowed an incredibly fortuitous second chance.

He and Dilruwan Perera fended off eight overs to make it to lunch without further Black Caps inroads, but with their run rate oh so slow — 59 runs were added in 29.3 overs in the first session — they'll need to find some runs and more good fortune to post a strong total.