Fans dug deep into their pockets and splashed the cash when it was announced Team USA would be coming Down Under to take on the Boomers in a two-game series at Marvel Stadium.
The initial announcements listed the biggest names in the NBA as taking part before one after another they all started pulling out.
But before that happened fans had already outlaid their hard earned dollars with some parting with $500 for seats on the ground level.
But on the day of the game images began flooding social media with questions being raised about the visibility for fans.
Once they started rolling in to the stadium it only got worse as fans fumed about not even being able to see the court.
Even Australia's biggest film star, Russell Crowe, tweeted his dismay over the seating fiasco with a video of his view being completely obstructed by fans in front of him.
Not only did Crowe voice his displeasure over his seats, he retweeted a fan's handy tip for those attending Saturday's game.
"Everyone going to Saturday's game here's a tip. Get a refund tomorrow, watch it at home and buy your kids a basketball jersey," the tweet read.
The ugly views led many fans to compare the disaster to the now infamous Fyre Festival which made international headlines back in 2017.
Promoted as a "luxury music festival" what actually eventuated was a disaster on such a grand scale it led to jail time for event organiser Billy McFarland.
While event organisers shouldn't be worried about jail time over the set up of the Boomers vs Team USA game, fans were still left seething over the "stitch up".
Fans watching on from home weren't any happier with many left annoyed by the odd camera choice for the contest.
As the superstars continued to withdraw from the Team USA squad, the requests from fans for refunds flooded in.
But until the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) stepped in, fans were left without the option of getting their cash back.
On the Thursday however that all changed with the consumer watchdog confirming refunds were being made to ticketholders.