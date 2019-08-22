Inter Milan hope to find out by today whether they can sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United. The Italian club is submitting a loan offer with an option to buy the forward at the end of the campaign for €15 million.

Talks were expected to take place yesterday. However, United are balking at Inter's desire to cover only half of Sanchez's wages of £391,000 a week. There is also an additional payment of £75,000 for every first-team game that he plays.

The deal is further complicated by the nature of Sanchez's United deal, with bonuses for goals and assists and an annual signing-on fee of £1.1 million taking the value of the contract up to £5 million a year.

United are hoping to persuade Inter to pay a far greater portion of his wages and also a larger guaranteed loan fee which will be deducted should a permanent contract be agreed.

There is also a debate at United as to whether they can afford to let the 30-year-old Chilean go having sold Romelu Lukaku, also to Inter, as this might leave them short of forwards. There is huge faith in 17-year-old Mason Greenwood but he lacks top-level experience.

Sanchez, along with a number of other senior players, is understood to have played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield United on Tuesday as he works his way back to fitness.

After Monday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Sanchez not in the squad, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about the player's future and said: "Some clubs have shown interest in Alexis."

Meanwhile, Wales manager and United legend Ryan Giggs says Daniel James is no cheat and must be better protected from rough treatment in the Premier League.

The winger scored against Chelsea on his competitive United debut but was booked for diving against Wolves on Monday. James received a yellow card following a tussle with Joao Moutinho and was then a target for abuse from Wolves fans.

