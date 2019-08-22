Phil Mickelson used to get shredded by the media and golf fans about his portly appearance — now he is shredded.

The five-time major winner affectionately known as Lefty used to be one of the larger players on tour, prompting one scribe to write this about Mickelson in 2009.

"One of the reasons I love to watch athletes is that besides their talents, they are awesome physical specimens to behold. Even though Phil Mickelson seems to be a nice guy and a pretty good golfer who can eke out a win when Tiger's home with the family rehabbing his knee. He has got man boobs," the scribe wrote.

"Mickelson is not even really fat. He just suffers from male pattern boobness. Guybags. Senor snubes. Mister Titster. He-man Hooters. Boyzoombas. Cock 'n Knockers. Mancans. Chesticles with Testicles. Papa Tatas. Mickelson Mogambos.

"Now as snarky as this sounds, I am not even saying his daddy dumplings turn me off. I am just saying that when Mickelson strides down the fairway, he looks like a breasty shift manager at the local Best Buy who cannot say 'no' to doughnuts in the break room, not a kick ass world class athlete."

Mickelson was even forced to address it himself a decade ago when his commitment to winning was questioned. "I have put on some weight," Mickelson told Golf magazine in 2010. "I tend to fluctuate with my wife, Amy. When she's pregnant, I seem to put on weight. When she's not, I seem to lose it with her. The weight fluctuations are an emotional thing, I guess …

"I wish I had visceral fat instead of subcutaneous fat. When I gain weight I gain it underneath the skin rather than beneath the muscle."

The @PGATOUR just announced that shorts are allowed for pro-am and practice rounds. Word is they saw my Insta-structionals in shorts and felt this move needed to happen. Well played, Sir. Well played!😎 pic.twitter.com/vGCM36EoEF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 18, 2019

We're not quite sure what that means but it doesn't matter anymore because Mickelson is a new man. He started from the ground up, sculpting these impressive calf muscles before working his way up to his abs.

Family beach day. Looks like calves are working their way up. 💪🏽🦵🏼 pic.twitter.com/tOnhUXUMlC — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) August 21, 2019

Mickelson's sister, Tina, posted this photograph of him at the beach this week, to which the second-highest paid golfer in the world replied: "FYI, those weird bumps on the side of my stomach we've never seen before, Doc called them obliques and said it's nothing to worry about."

What a legend.