Retiring North Queensland Cowboys forward Matt Scott has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke on Sunday.

The team confirmed the news with a statement on their website on Tuesday with Scott still in hospital recovering.

"North Queensland Toyota Cowboys prop Matt Scott suffered a mild stroke on Sunday," the statement read.

"Doctors are confident the stroke was unrelated to football and he is expected to make a full recovery.

"The retiring Cowboys legend remains in hospital in Brisbane and a Townsville return date remains unclear.

"The Cowboys will continue to provide Matt and his family all possible support and the club would ask media to respect the privacy of the Scott family during this time."

Scott, 34, announced his NRL career would come to an end following the 2019 season. He has spent his entire 16 seasons as a member of the Cowboys after making his debut in round 19, 2004.

The Cowboys take on the Penrith Panthers on Friday night before finishing their home and away season with games against the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm.