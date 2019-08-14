When the All Blacks line up to face the Wallabies on Saturday night in a bid to retain the Bledisloe Cup, they'll be riding the support of the nation.

But having garnered a star-studded list of famous fans over the past few years, some more familiar names might also be set to cheer on the boys in black.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sported an All Blacks jersey on stage during an encore of her final New Zealand show of the 'Speak Now World Tour' in 2012.

The star wore the All Black jersey over a golden princess-like gown.

Taylor Swift wears an All Black rugby jersey as she performs at Vector Arena. Photo / Getty

The All Blacks Facebook page later thanked Swift for the support with a post which read: "Hey Taylor Swift, we would just like to thank you for your beautiful gesture in appearing in the jersey of the World Champion All Blacks your final concert in Auckland!"

Jason Momoa

Earlier this year, Hollywood star Jason Momoa was spotted cheering on the Kiwis at the Vancouver Sevens in Canada while wearing an All Blacks jersey.

The Aquaman actor, who donned the classic white-collar jersey with the number eight on the back, was also seen giving the New Zealand team members handshakes before they ran onto the field.

Aquaman actor Jason Mamoa was on the sideline at the Vancouver Sevens. Photo / Getty

Momoa later told allblacks.com the jersey belonged to All Black great Zinzan Brooke - and was a gift from a colleague almost two decades ago.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

With some Kiwi heritage having grown up in Grey Lynn, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a long-time fan of the All Blacks.

Johnson posted tweets of support ahead of New Zealand's 2015 World Cup final and has even been spotted in an All Blacks jersey in the past.

Earlier this year, the All Blacks even announced he and Momoa were set to star in the new squad as part of an April fools joke.

Ed Sheeran

Back in 2015, British musician Ed Sheeran paid tribute to Jonah Lomu when he took to the stage in a number 11 All Blacks jersey.

Ed Sheeran paid tribute to Jonah Lomu on stage in Auckland. Photo / Getty

After his first song, Sheeran turned around to pick up his second guitar, revealing the legend's number across his back.

Sheeran went on to wear the jersey again at his show in Christchurch.

Snoop Dog

Snoop Dog was first spotted wearing an All Blacks jersey in 2012 when he partnered with Air New Zealand's Rico in a promotional rap video.

Snoop Dog in his All Blacks jersey with Air New Zealand's Rico. Photo / Youtube

In 2015, the rapper posted a video to YouTube to join in on wishing the All Blacks good luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Prince Harry

Since his glum expression when Australia beat Argentina in the 2015 World Cup was caught on camera, Prince Harry has not been hailed as much of an Aussie fan and should be backing black this weekend.

Prince Harry has had a few interactions with All Black legends on his visits to New Zealand shores, having been gifted his first supporter jersey by Jerome Kaino and Keven Mealamu.

All Blacks stars Jerome Kaino and Keven Mealamu present Prince Harry with an All Blacks jersey. Photo / Getty

"Finally, I get one of these," he told Mealamu when presented with the jersey.

One fan even gifted an All Blacks onesie to the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle when the royal couple visited New Zealand last October.

The duchess appeared delighted with the gift, holding it up and exclaiming "that's fantastic!"