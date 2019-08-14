When the All Blacks line up to face the Wallabies on Saturday night in a bid to retain the Bledisloe Cup, they'll be riding the support of the nation.
But having garnered a star-studded list of famous fans over the past few years, some more familiar names might also be set to cheer on the boys in black.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift sported an All Blacks jersey on stage during an encore of her final New Zealand show of the 'Speak Now World Tour' in 2012.
The star wore the All Black jersey over a golden princess-like gown.
The All Blacks Facebook page later thanked Swift for the support with a post which read: "Hey Taylor Swift, we would just like to thank you for your beautiful gesture in appearing in the jersey of the World Champion All Blacks your final concert in Auckland!"
Jason Momoa
Earlier this year, Hollywood star Jason Momoa was spotted cheering on the Kiwis at the Vancouver Sevens in Canada while wearing an All Blacks jersey.
The Aquaman actor, who donned the classic white-collar jersey with the number eight on the back, was also seen giving the New Zealand team members handshakes before they ran onto the field.
Momoa later told allblacks.com the jersey belonged to All Black great Zinzan Brooke - and was a gift from a colleague almost two decades ago.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
With some Kiwi heritage having grown up in Grey Lynn, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a long-time fan of the All Blacks.
Johnson posted tweets of support ahead of New Zealand's 2015 World Cup final and has even been spotted in an All Blacks jersey in the past.
Earlier this year, the All Blacks even announced he and Momoa were set to star in the new squad as part of an April fools joke.
Ed Sheeran
Back in 2015, British musician Ed Sheeran paid tribute to Jonah Lomu when he took to the stage in a number 11 All Blacks jersey.
After his first song, Sheeran turned around to pick up his second guitar, revealing the legend's number across his back.
Sheeran went on to wear the jersey again at his show in Christchurch.
Snoop Dog
Snoop Dog was first spotted wearing an All Blacks jersey in 2012 when he partnered with Air New Zealand's Rico in a promotional rap video.
In 2015, the rapper posted a video to YouTube to join in on wishing the All Blacks good luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
Prince Harry
Since his glum expression when Australia beat Argentina in the 2015 World Cup was caught on camera, Prince Harry has not been hailed as much of an Aussie fan and should be backing black this weekend.
Prince Harry has had a few interactions with All Black legends on his visits to New Zealand shores, having been gifted his first supporter jersey by Jerome Kaino and Keven Mealamu.
"Finally, I get one of these," he told Mealamu when presented with the jersey.
One fan even gifted an All Blacks onesie to the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle when the royal couple visited New Zealand last October.
The duchess appeared delighted with the gift, holding it up and exclaiming "that's fantastic!"