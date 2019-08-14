All the action from The Ashes cricket test between Australia and England.







Australia has left fast bowler James Pattinson out of its 12-man squad for the second Ashes test against England, giving Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood the chance of a recall at Lord's.

Pattinson made his return to test cricket in the 251-run win at Edgbaston. He collected just two wickets in that game and, although not injured, Australia chose to rest him for the second game because of his history of back problems.

The series-opener was Pattinson's first test in more than three years.

Advertisement

His absence leaves what appears to be a straight choice between Starc and Hazlewood. Australia could recall both and rest Peter Siddle.

England is expected to give a test debut to quick Jofra Archer in place of the injured James Anderson. Archer played a starring role in England's World Cup triumph last month.