The agonising wait continues for Scott Barrett and All Blacks fans in the aftermath of the red card that has put the 25-year-old lock's involvement in next month's World Cup in doubt.

Barrett was sent off by referee Jérôme Garcès for a no-arm tackle on Michael Hooper which collected the back of the Wallabies skipper's head as he went low in Saturday's shock 47-26 loss in Perth.

Barrett became just the fourth All Black to be sent off in a test and could be banned for six tests, pending the findings of a Sanzaar judiciary.

Barrett's case went before the judiciary in Perth last night, however, a verdict has yet to be announced.

Scott Barrett was red-carded for his no-arms hit on Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper. Photo / Getty Images

A Sanzaar spokesman told the Herald the judiciary "was adjourned last night seeking further evidence".

According to the spokesman, the governing body "will issue further news when we have it".

The All Blacks have two tests remaining before they face South Africa in the World Cup opener in Yokohama on September 21.

England coach Eddie Jones, meanwhile, has labelled Barrett's red card as "ridiculous", and called on World Rugby to be consistent after he claimed two Welsh players escaped red cards following similar offences against England on the weekend.

According to UK reports, there were two similar tackles in England's win over Wales at Twickenham with both Wales halfback Aled Davies and No 8 Ross Moriarty escaping a red card or a yellow card for incidents on George Ford and Piers Francis respectively.