Trainer Shaune Ritchie's decision to base a number of the members of his Cambridge stable at Ruakaka over the past few weeks paid immediate dividends yesterday when promising filly Tumbleweed led all the way over 1200m to break her maiden status.

The Super Easy filly had looked to have plenty of potential when finishing second behind the ultra-impressive Annie's Song at the venue back in mid-July, to cap off a 2-year-old campaign that saw her also finish fifth in the Group 3 Woburn Farm 2YO Classic (1200m) at New Plymouth.

Ridden beautifully by in-form apprentice Ashvin Goindasamy, Tumbleweed never gave her maiden rivals a look in as she bounced straight to the front from a midfield barrier and dictated throughout.

Hotly challenged by Romantic Lady in the closing stages, Tumbleweed fought gamely to score by half a length with Lake Superior grabbing third.

- NZ Racing Desk